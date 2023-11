Come one come all to Roxy’s Downtown on Sunday, Nov. 12. for their Second Sunday Drag Brunch.

Local drag artist Divinity Masters will be hosting. The $23 ticket covers the brunch option, a tip for waitstaff and admission to the show. The show will feature performances from other drag queens, comedians and artists. These performances are available with the original ticket purchase.

The show starts at 12:30 p.m. and is scheduled until 2 p.m., so prepare for a packed afternoon of entertainment.