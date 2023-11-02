Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Women’s basketball defeats Missouri Southern State in first game under new head coach

Shaylee Jacobs-Wilson, ReporterNovember 2, 2023
Ornella+Niankan+defends+her+side+of+the+court+from+opposing+team+Missouri+Southern+State.+Niankan%2C+a+6-foot-1+junior%2C+scored+5+points+in+the+Nov.+1+exhibition+match.
Kristy Mace
Ornella Niankan defends her side of the court from opposing team Missouri Southern State. Niankan, a 6-foot-1 junior, scored 5 points in the Nov. 1 exhibition match.

Head women’s basketball coach Terry Nooner officially has his first Wichita State win under his belt, even though it doesn’t technically count.

In their lone exhibition game of the year, the women’s basketball team defeated Missouri Southern State, 75-65, on Nov. 1 in Charles Koch Arena.

Senior guard Tre’Zure Jobe dominated the boards during the second quarter of the game, scoring 14 points and turning the game around.

“We’re really pleased with Tre’Zure when we (were) kind of struggling to make a shot,” Nooner said. “She turned it on for us with our defense and got a couple of steals and run-out layups just to get us going.”

Freshman guard Salese Blow also led the team during her first college-level game by showing her ability to get on the court and do what she knows how to do.  

“I was really nervous, but after scoring and getting myself going and getting locked in on defense, I felt all my worries slowly drift away,” Blow said. 

Jobe said she was proud of her freshman teammate. 

“This is her first collegiate game,” Jobe said. “At the end of the day, she’s gonna do what she came here to do, and that’s what she did for us to take us through that second quarter.” 

The team had an overall turnover rate of 25.3% and 24 personal fouls. Nooner said the teams’ capability to take criticism from the coaches and utilize it during the second half was a big reason for their success. 

“They were able to make an adjustment to do some plays … that we hadn’t even really practiced,” Nooner said. 

During the third quarter, Nooner was able to utilize the 18-point lead and give each player time on the court. 

“I’m just happy with us getting a win,” Nooner said. “Everybody getting the chance to play, (and) no injury.”

The next women’s basketball game will be on the road against the University of Oklahoma. Tip-off is set for Monday, Nov. 6, at noon. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
