79-year-old man dies at Heskett Center

The Heskett Center on Aug. 5, 2013. (file photo)

A senior citizen died on campus after collapsing during a group exercise at the Heskett Center earlier this month.

Seventy-nine-year-old Norton Jackson Jr., his wife Delia, and several other individuals visited the Heskett Center on Oct. 18. They were under the care of Teanna Echols, an employee of Club Parkinsons, which is a wellness and education program for those affected by Parkinson’s disease. The group regularly takes senior citizens to different fitness facilities in Wichita to improve the health and well-being of those with Parkinson’s.

According to the Wichita State University Police Department report, while in the racquetball court in the F45 room, Echols saw Norton faint and fall slowly to the floor. Someone was sent to alert the Heskett staff, and employees Beth Albers, Kate Avalos and Haley Clark took turns administering CPR and an automated external defibrillator to Norton until Sedgwick County EMS and Wichita Fire arrived. The emergency service providers attempted live-saving procedures but were unable to resuscitate Norton.

While the police report did not disclose the cause of Norton’s death, it stated that Norton had an extensive medical history – he had a pacemaker, a quadruple heart bypass surgery in 2019 and was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019.

Almost an hour after the initial police call to WSUPD was placed, Norton was pronounced dead by Sedgwick County EMS. Father Carlin joined the family in prayer while Downing and Lahey Mortuary Services arrived to remove Norton’s body.

A rosary and mass service for Norton was held on Oct. 26 at his church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help.