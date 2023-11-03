University Libraries celebrates Halloween with free comics, festivities

Gallery • 8 Photos Shelby DuVall Mallory Miller, a freshman psychology major, looks through comics at the Halloween ComicFest in Ablah Library on Oct. 31.

Of all the genres available in Ablah Library, comic books took center stage on Tuesday during the Halloween ComicFest. Whether in costume or not, all students visiting the library were able to participate in the spooky celebration.

Upon entering the library, students were greeted by library staff and encouraged to pick out up to three free comic books to take home.

Freshman Mallory Miller enjoyed the event, taking advantage of the free comics for both herself and her sister.

“I actually got one for my little sister,” Miller said. “She is a Fortnite person, so I ended up getting her a Fortnite comic. And then I like Harley Quinn, so I got a Harley Quinn one.”

Lizzy Walker, co-chair of the ComicFest’s planning committee, explained that preparing for the event is a long, time-consuming process that typically starts as early as January.

“Just gathering materials takes some time,” Walker said. “Typically, we can go to different conferences like the American Library Association and get in touch with the publishers of various comics, and they’ve always been really willing to contribute. It takes time to get the space planned and make sure we have enough people on staff for the event.”

Walker explained that the event has grown a lot since it was first held in 2017. This year, in addition to receiving free comics, students could also participate in various activities, including board games, coloring pages and a photo station.

Freshman Owen Stafford, who came to the ComicFest dressed in costume as a knight after hearing about it from a friend, enjoyed the event’s atmosphere.

“It’s pretty chill,” Stafford said. “It seems like everyone’s welcome here, whether you’re dressed up or not.”

Walker enjoyed watching students participate in the festivities and is looking forward to future ComicFests.

“I love seeing all the people coming in and the excitement they get when they find out they get free comics or different prizes,” Walker said. “(I like seeing them) at the tables and just hanging out with each other. We are looking forward to another event next year and hopefully, we’ll be able to expand it even more.”