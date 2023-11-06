PHOTOS: A Chorus Line

The group of Wichita State performers stand in a line holding their headshots in front of their faces during a musical number on Nov. 3. The WSU School of Performing Arts presented the showing of A Chorus Line in Wilner Auditorium Nov. 2-5.
Kristy Mace is the photo editor for The Sunflower. She's majoring in psychology. Currently a junior, Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She also plays for Wichita State's bowling team and does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.