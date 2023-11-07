Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State Athletics update fan amenities for the 2023-24 season

Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports EditorNovember 7, 2023
A+team+of+Wichita+State+students+worked+on+creating+new+handrails+inside+Charles+Koch+Arena.+The+students+were+honored+for+the+project+at+the+mens+exhibition+game+on+Oct.+29.
Mia Hennen
A team of Wichita State students worked on creating new handrails inside Charles Koch Arena. The students were honored for the project at the men’s exhibition game on Oct. 29.

Wichita State Athletics will continue expanding their fan amenities for the upcoming basketball season, which include the addition of new handrails for fans’ safety.

The updated and continued gamed day elements are part of the “Your House on the Prairie” marketing campaign that was announced earlier this year. The campaign took input from fans by conducting numerous listening sessions and a comprehensive fan survey from supporters.

Among the new updates, fans will see custom-made handrails that were put in place earlier this year. 

The handrails will make fans navigate the upper levels of Charles Koch Arena safer and stand at 36 inches tall. There were 400 handrails installed and have been added to the entryways in the upper bowl and the lower bowl behind the baseline. 

Fans will also see the addition of a “Kids Zone!” at the Aetna Multi-Purpose Center in Charles Koch Arena. The center will have basketball and yard games for children before the game. The center will remain open until tipoff.

Fayola Oyatayo will also return in his second year as the official emcee for Wichita State basketball this season. Oyato is a media personality known as “Mr. Wichita” and has had local collaborations. 

Athletics will also continue “The Game Day Assistance” program, which enables fans to start a conversation with WSU Athletics staff.

Fans can text (316) 800-0015 with questions. The full list of fan amenities can be found here

    Linda MatneyNov 7, 2023 at 1:13 pm

    I am really happy with the effort being put into the ‘fan experience’. I am especially happy with the hand rails and the safety they bring.
    Thank you

    Reply
