Wichita city council, school board election results announced

The Wichita city council saw wins from Republican-backed candidates in Tuesday’s election, while the USD 259 school board elections were won by Democrat-supported candidates.

In the city council races, incumbent Becky Tuttle won re-election in District 2 with 64% of the vote, Dalton Glasscock won in District 4 with 62% and J.V. Johnston was elected in District 5 with 55% of the vote. All candidates are endorsed by the Sedgwick County GOP.

Democratic-backed candidates won all three USD 259 school board races. Melody McCray-Miller won the at-large seat with 53% of the vote, Ngoc Vuong won in District 3 with 57% and Stan Reeser won re-election in District 4 at 55%.

Vuong made an appearance at Brandon Whipple’s watch party on Tuesday night, receiving a large cheer from the deflated crowd when he arrived.

Vuong said he hopes to work for students and teachers of the district and urged his constituents to keep him accountable. Vuong, a graduate teaching assistant in the Wichita State psychology department, gave a message to students who want to create change.

“It’s important that (students) realize that it doesn’t matter how young they are,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how old you are … you can make a difference in our public schools.”