A peek inside basketball culture at on-campus YMCA

Jacinda Hall Jamal Brown watches the ball as Lebrian Jones gets ready to make his next move in a casual game of basketball at the Steve Clark YMCA.

While Wichita State has established itself as a Division I basketball school, plenty of students and community members dribble it out for recreational fun in the Steve Clark YMCA on the university’s campus. For aerospace engineering freshman John Fredrick, going to play basketball at the YMCA is all about meeting new people.

“I don’t meet the same people every day,” Fredrick said. “It gives me different experiences.”

For others, like community member Damacio Traylor, who plays at the YMCA frequently, the courts are a place for some friendly competition.

“Most of the time when I come to the Y … it’s packed,” Traylor said. “It’s a busy gym; It’s also kind of fun playing.”

Mikaela Wright, a staff member at the location, echoed Traylor’s point.

“Our courts are usually pretty busy,” Wright said. “I would say they’re probably busiest over the weekends because that’s when a lot of people are more free, and I’d say evening times.”

For former Wichita State student Brayon Loggins, playing basketball gives him a small break from the real world.

“In the gym, it’s just you and the ball in the court,” Loggins said. “And whoever’s in front of you.”

Loggins also said that he finds the YMCA community to be diverse in more ways than one.

“Every time I walk in here, I feel like I see new faces,” Loggins said. “You meet a lot of people; it’s not even just regular people.”

Wright said that while the Steve Clark YMCA location doesn’t offer basketball programs, the YMCA as a whole offers various programs, such as fall, spring and summer sports.

The Steve Clark YMCA is located on the Wichita State campus across the street from Wilkins Stadium. The branch is open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.