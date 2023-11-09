Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

A look at women’s and men’s basketball 2023-2024 season ticket numbers

Maleah Evans, ReporterNovember 9, 2023
A look at ticket sales over time for the women’s and men’s basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.

Much like a basketball itself, the number of ticket sales between the years for men’s and women’s basketball bounces up and down. 

For the 2023-2024 basketball season, ticket sales have seen an increase overall for both women’s and men’s basketball teams. 

Women’s basketball has had a general increase in season ticket sales compared to last year. 

“We’ve kinda been on an upward trend over the last couple of years, we were up 20 last year, and it’s 48 tickets this year that we’re up,” Russell Wilkins, associate athletic director for new revenue, said. 

Men’s basketball has stayed primarily flat, with the ticketing office being able to replace the season holders that were lost. Wilkins discussed how the hiring of new head coach Paul Mills has played into this.

“I think if we wouldn’t have hired a new coach, it would have probably not been flat; it would’ve probably dropped,” Wilkins said. “The new hire helps keep fans engaged in the men’s basketball process.”

The Wichita State ticketing office partners with The Wichita Eagle, Splurge! Magazine, and various radio stations to advertise the upcoming season. 

“The only market we really don’t use is billboards,” Wilkins said. “But we’re in every other kind of traditional advertising … We also have a sales team here that makes calls to old season ticket holders to see if they’re interested.”

About the Contributors
Maleah Evans, Reporter
Maleah Evans is a second-year reporter for The Sunflower. They previously worked as a copy editor. Evans is a sophomore, majoring in history with a minor in anthropology. They plan to pursue a career as a museum curator.
Sascha Harvey, Opinion Editor
Sascha Harvey is the opinon editor for The Sunflower. A junior majoring in graphic design, this is Harvey's third year on staff and second year as a section editor. He is originally from Arkansas but has no accent to speak of (unless you listen really hard). The graphic design major enjoys covering feature stories and local news. Harvey uses he/him pronouns.

