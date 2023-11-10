This week’s news in brief – Nov. 10

Food for Fines taking place this week

Some parking and traffic citations can be forgiven this week with a donation to the Shocker Support Locker. Non-perishable items will be accepted at the Student Government Association office in the Rhatigan Student Center. Donations will also be accepted at the university police department. For more information, click here.

Shocker Store discount sale

This week the Shocker Store is offering 20% off on Under Armour wardrobe. The sale is taking place at both the Braeburn Square and the Rhatigan Student Center locations. The sale is also being offered online. Visit the Shocker Store website here.

Gift of Life Donor Drive hosted by the Medical Laboratory Sciences Department

A donor drive for the Gift of Life Marrow and Stem Cell registry took place this week. The Gift of Life was founded by Jay Feinberg, who, at age 23, was diagnosed with leukemia.

A campaign was launched to find a match to save his life. 60,000 people joined his registry, and the last person to donate was Feinberg’s perfect match.

The drive consisted of a cheek swab to try to find a blood stem cell or marrow donor for each person in need of one in the world.

Shocker Store offering discounts for veterans this weekend

The Shocker Store located in Braeburn Square is offering 20% off regular-priced WSU items to veterans and active duty military. The sale is taking place this Saturday. Customers must have their military ID present to receive the discount.

WSU Opera Theatre to present Italian opera

Two performances of the Italian opera “Suor Angelica and Friends” will be presented at the Wichita State University Opera Theatre this month. The first performance happened Friday at 7:30 p.m., and the second performance will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. Two faculty members, Hilary Grace Taylor and Warren Kim, will be a part of the performance.

Students can get tickets for the performance for free at the box office in the Duerksen Fine Arts Center. Tickets can also be purchased here.

Celebrate Diwali with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion

On Monday, Nov. 13, students and faculty are invited to celebrate Diwali with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI). ODI will have goodie bags, snacks and bingo. Attendees will also get the chance to learn about the Festival of Lights. The event is taking place in the Rhatigan Student Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HealthHum to host an Artful Medicine Discussion

The Academic Center for Biomedical and Health Humanities (HealthHum) is hosting its next meeting on Friday, Nov. 17, in Lindquist Hall, or virtually on Microsoft Teams. The meeting will discuss how the arts benefit human health and medical education. The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. For more information on HealthHum, click here.

Wichita State to host Winter Party

WSU faculty and staff are invited to the Wichita State Winter Party on Thursday, Nov. 30. The party is set to start at 2 p.m. in the Shirley Beggs Ballroom in the Rhatigan Student Center. The party is labeled as a “come and go” event. Faculty and staff can RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 22 here.

Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes offers new monthly pizza

The Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes pizza of the month is the “Da’Bronx Bomber.” The pizza has five different meats, including pepperoni, salami and pork sausage. It also has red peppers, black olives, a five-cheese blend, oregano and chili flakes. Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes is located in the Rhatigan Student Center’s lower level. For more information on menu items, hours of operation and pricing click here.

New mural in the Rhatigan Student Center

The Rhatigan Student Center has a new “Greetings from Wichita State” mural. Annelise Muret, art director for the Office of Strategic Communications, designed it. Those on campus can take pictures of the mural or with it near the Campus Credit Union.

Water will be turned off in three buildings

Starting Monday, Nov. 13, water will be shut off in the following buildings:

McKnight Art Center Ulrich Museum of Art McKnight North.

The water will be turned off until Thursday, Nov. 16, to update water piping. This means there will be no working restrooms, sinks and drinking fountains.

Virtual health administrators career panel

The College of Health Professions (CHP) is hosting a virtual health administrators career panel on Thursday, Nov. 16. The panel will also be available through Microsoft Teams. The event is from noon to 1 p.m.

Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes is offering game day specials

During men’s home and away basketball games, Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes will be offering a Game Day Special. The special includes a single topping personal pizza and a medium beverage for $6.99. For a full schedule of men’s basketball games, click here. For more information on Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes, click here.