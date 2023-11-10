Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Keeping up with the crime log – Nov. 10

Jennifer Anima, ReporterNovember 10, 2023
Thy Vo

Explosion on campus

On Sunday, Oct. 29, many students living in The Flats reported hearing an explosion outside of the building. Students said it was the second time in a row that they had heard an explosion between The Flats and The Suites. When officers looked at the cameras, a spark and smoke could be seen but nothing more. 

Bullet found at WSU Tech

A bullet in its casing was found in Wichita State’s WSU Tech E. Harry Facility on Monday, Oct. 23. A security guard reported finding insulation on the floor, a hole in the ceiling and a bullet under a desk. This seemed to happen before any staff or students were in the building for the day. The bullet seems to have been a “stray” bullet that came back down into the building through room 204A. 
