Keeping up with the crime log – Nov. 10

Explosion on campus

On Sunday, Oct. 29, many students living in The Flats reported hearing an explosion outside of the building. Students said it was the second time in a row that they had heard an explosion between The Flats and The Suites. When officers looked at the cameras, a spark and smoke could be seen but nothing more.

Bullet found at WSU Tech

A bullet in its casing was found in Wichita State’s WSU Tech E. Harry Facility on Monday, Oct. 23. A security guard reported finding insulation on the floor, a hole in the ceiling and a bullet under a desk. This seemed to happen before any staff or students were in the building for the day. The bullet seems to have been a “stray” bullet that came back down into the building through room 204A.