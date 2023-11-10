Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The student section in Charles Koch Arena needs serious revamping

Tyler Guthrie, ReporterNovember 10, 2023
%28Illustration%29
Wren Johnson
(Illustration)

Anytime I or any student go to Charles Koch Arena to see our men’s or women’s basketball team play, we are required to sit in the student’s sections. As a student, I have only sat in Koch Arena twice, and it has been nothing but a pain both times. 

There are 25 sections in the arena, which house about 10,500 seats. The student section takes up only two sections. Two sections is not enough room or space for students to cheer on their teams.

What’s worse is that there is a rectangular spot in the middle of the student section where the Wichita State pep band is set up. My only complaint for them being there is that they take up space in the already cramped sections.

This is one of many reasons why there should be more sections reserved for students, or (what I personally think should be done to the seating arrangement) all the seating reservations should be abandoned so students can sit where they want.) 

The student section is also right behind the basketball hoop. Sometimes, I have to crane my neck a bit to get a good enough view.

A seat from the side of the court would be a better option, but those are visitors’ seats. What if someone just wants to sit and relax while watching the game? Unfortunately, the students are always on their feet. I have to look up at the screen on the jumbotron facing the student sections just to see the game. 

Our student section is always on their feet, waving banners and signs and keeping the energy alight in Charles Koch Arena. These students are happy and willing to be there, and for all the cheering and support they do, they deserve better.

They deserve more seats in more sections. They deserve to sit where they want. They deserve as much as other people for being fans of our basketball teams. 

About the Contributors
Tyler Guthrie, Columnist
Tyler Guthrie is a second-year columnist with The Sunflower. He is a creative writing major with a Spanish minor from El Dorado, Kansas. Guthrie uses he/him pronouns.
Wren Johnson, Illustrator/Designer
Wren Johnson is an illustrator for The Sunflower. Johnson is a third-year Communications major that loves chickens. In her free time she likes to read, draw, and hang out with friends. Johnson uses she/her pronouns.

Comments (2)

  • AnonymousNov 10, 2023 at 2:00 pm

    Students sitting behind the opposing goal in the second half is what most students usually really get into. When the opponent shoots free throws, they stand up cheering make all sorts of noise to distract the free-throw shooter. The pep band fits in with this group of high energy students.

    If the students can fill up this section, I could see making more room for them behind the opposing bench.
    Keep in mind, the amount of bills to pay the university does need to make money. So they really do need to sell all their possible tickets. Back in the day, it was a packed arena.

  • R

    RyanNov 10, 2023 at 1:40 pm

    This is the worst take I’ve ever seen.

