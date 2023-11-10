The student section in Charles Koch Arena needs serious revamping

Anytime I or any student go to Charles Koch Arena to see our men’s or women’s basketball team play, we are required to sit in the student’s sections. As a student, I have only sat in Koch Arena twice, and it has been nothing but a pain both times.

There are 25 sections in the arena, which house about 10,500 seats. The student section takes up only two sections. Two sections is not enough room or space for students to cheer on their teams.

What’s worse is that there is a rectangular spot in the middle of the student section where the Wichita State pep band is set up. My only complaint for them being there is that they take up space in the already cramped sections.

This is one of many reasons why there should be more sections reserved for students, or (what I personally think should be done to the seating arrangement) all the seating reservations should be abandoned so students can sit where they want.)

The student section is also right behind the basketball hoop. Sometimes, I have to crane my neck a bit to get a good enough view.

A seat from the side of the court would be a better option, but those are visitors’ seats. What if someone just wants to sit and relax while watching the game? Unfortunately, the students are always on their feet. I have to look up at the screen on the jumbotron facing the student sections just to see the game.

Our student section is always on their feet, waving banners and signs and keeping the energy alight in Charles Koch Arena. These students are happy and willing to be there, and for all the cheering and support they do, they deserve better.

They deserve more seats in more sections. They deserve to sit where they want. They deserve as much as other people for being fans of our basketball teams.