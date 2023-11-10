Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Third annual Diversity Week emphasizes L.O.V.E.

Allison Campbell, News EditorNovember 10, 2023
Anoushka+Raju%2C+president+of+Ambassadors+for+Diversity+and+Inclusion%2C+leads+the+Tradition+Jeopardy+game+on+Nov.+1.+The+game+and+event+was+a+part+of+Student+Government+Associations+annual+Diversity+Week.
Mel Bright
Anoushka Raju, president of Ambassadors for Diversity and Inclusion, leads the Tradition Jeopardy game on Nov. 1. The game and event was a part of Student Government Association’s annual Diversity Week.

In a world where hate and discrimination seem to dominate collegiate spaces, the Student Government Association (SGA) and several WSU offices and organizations have returned for a third year to present Diversity Week. The annual, week-long conglomerate of events aims to promote student engagement and discourage bias and harassment on campus.

This year, the theme, “A Different World: Learn from Others and Value Everyone (L.O.V.E.),” emphasized the importance of collaborative learning and adopting accepting practices, whether it be related to faith, culture or community. 

Last week, a regular series of tabling opportunities and events were offered nearly every day of the week. On Oct. 31, several sessions based on self-value were held, beginning with an invite-only WSU Community Breakfast. 

Feminist on Campus Uniting Students (FOCUS) sponsored a “messages to self” space where participants could write loving messages to themselves. Students, faculty and staff could participate in a L.O.V.E. chalk writing opportunity outside of the RSC. Finally, SGA invited students to participate in a self-value and self-care night, complete with relaxing music, drawing, coloring, painting and snacks.

Topics regarding tradition, culture, race and ethnicity were the focus of the Nov. 1 events, with an informational session on Hispanic Serving Institutions kicking off the day’s festivities. WSU’s Greek Life, including the National Pan-Hellenic Council and the Cultural Greek Council, hosted tabling in the RSC. 

SGA Chairperson Aaron Haynes, who is also part of a fraternity, said on Wednesday night that he was pleased by the amount of engagement.

“Overall, the participation for today (Nov. 1) and this week was really great,” Haynes said.

The Ambassadors for Diversity and Inclusion (ADI) hosted a tradition-based Jeopardy with questions pertaining to identities like race, culture and ethnicity. The day concluded with a Cultural Cuisine event, which SGA Vice President Sophie Martins described as a celebration of “all backgrounds and talents of our globally diverse student body.” 

Nov. 2 revolved around disability and ability, with an emphasis on mental health. Various resources were available via tabling throughout the afternoon before students were invited for a viewing of “The Theory of Everything,” a film detailing the life of physicist Stephen Hawking.

Finally, the week-long celebration was brought to an end with the second annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion symposium on Nov. 3, which featured Jonathan Grant Brown and five other panelists to discuss diversity within their professional and personal lives.

Diversity Week will return next year with a new theme. For more information on SGA Diversity Week and its mission of inclusion and equality, check out the Diversity Week event list on the WSU website. 
