‘You can always find help’: Veterans Upward Bound honors and supports veteran students

Shelby Parscale The Rhatigan Student Center on May 4, 2023.

Among the many groups tabling in the Rhatigan Student Center on Oct. 8, Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) works to honor first-generation veteran students, offering free stickers, information and more.

VUB director Stacia Lyday explained the group tabled to spread awareness about the program and to make veteran students “feel seen and recognize them for their hard work.”

At their table, VUB gave out stickers, QuikTrip vouchers and Chick-fil-A vouchers to students who identified themselves as first-generation veterans. According to Gage Dowling, VUB program specialist, the community was eager to help the program support veterans.

“A lot of businesses were very receptive and immediate, like, ‘Yes, we’ll give you these things,’” Dowling said. “Other businesses were already doing other Veterans Day events, so they couldn’t give us stuff, but that’s okay … (We got) everything ready so that veterans feel appreciated on campus.”

According to Lyday, the program offers a variety of free services to veteran students.

“If they’re needing help, for instance, establishing their GI bill, if they’ve got questions about financial aid, if they’re needing even just tutoring, specifically in math or English, we can help them,” Lyday said. “Our main mission is to get them ready for their college so they’ll be successful and graduate.”

Lyday emphasized the importance of the program for the students who need it.

“It’s a helpful program,” Lyday said. “If you’re really needing help or needing guidance, especially for transitioning into post-secondary education, you don’t have to suffer. You can always find help.”Any student interested in VUB services can learn more online or in Brennan Hall 1 in room