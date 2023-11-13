Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Men’s basketball team describes pre-game preparations

Avery Gathright, ReporterNovember 13, 2023
Xavier+Bell+speaks+to+a+reporter+on+the+2023-2024+Media+Day+in+Charles+Koch+Arena.+Media+Day+gave+reporters+in+the+Wichita+area+a+chance+to+speak+to+womens+and+mens+basketball+players.
Mia Hennen
Xavier Bell speaks to a reporter on the 2023-2024 Media Day in Charles Koch Arena. Media Day gave reporters in the Wichita area a chance to speak to women’s and men’s basketball players.

It can be hard work playing on the basketball court. To prepare themselves, the Wichita State men’s basketball team’s steps range from personal workouts to listening to music.

For shooting guard Colby Rogers, preparing for games means taking the time to listen to music, exercise and nap. Rogers named some exercises that help him feel properly prepared.

“I like to foam roll a lot before for the game on my back, legs, on my lower body,” Rogers said. “We have certain stretches we do (for) hip mobility. Stuff like that (is) kind of the normal procedure that most schools do for their warm-ups.”

Point guard Xavier Bell also works out before a game, preferring to use massage techniques. In addition to exercising beforehand, Bell enjoys ordering a smoothie, normally an Acai Berry Boost smoothie from Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

“I try to get a good smoothie before to wake me up a little bit,” Bell said. “But for the most part, I just listen to music and try to lock in.”

While Rogers and Bell normally listen to their own music when working out before the game, they both explained the team has a collective Spotify playlist that all of the players contribute to and listen to while doing stretches and other exercises.

“I think it’s just to get the vibe going with the team and get energy flowing,” Rogers said. “Certain guys vibe with different songs, so everybody has like three or four songs on the playlist. It’s just to create that energy before the game and get everybody going.”
