REVIEW: Kababji Grill is a must try for Middle Eastern cuisine

Kababji Grill opened in 2021 and has been serving authentic Middle Eastern cuisine to Wichita ever since.

My best friend just graduated from the Marines in San Diego and is back home for a while, so we decided to try Kababji Grill, a Middle Eastern restaurant serving similar items to Meddys, which was our favorite in high school.

When you arrive, you can either order to go or sit down to eat. My older sisters tagged along with us and got the falafel sandwich, and my friend got the chicken kabob. I also ordered the falafel sandwich. We all tried the Kababji sampler; it had hummus, baba ganoush, falafel, fattoush, grape leaves and kibbeh.

I didn’t eat the kibbeh because it contained beef, but the rest of the sampler was vegan-friendly. The grape leaves were not my favorite texture, but it was still fun to try something new.

My falafel sandwich was more of a pita wrap and was absolutely delicious.

The only restaurant I can compare to as similar is Meddys. They both offer similar menus and dining options. The spices of Kababji Grill do seem earthier than the sweeter aromatic spices Meddys uses.

I would absolutely go back, and I would love to try their soups and other sandwiches. I’m grateful I got to go alongside my best friend and sister to try something new as well.

You can order through online pickup, to go, or dine in. They are located at 6257 E. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67208. You can call anytime from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at (316)-796-5584.