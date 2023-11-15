Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Cargill Café temporarily closes due to technical difficulties

Jacinda Hall, Podcast EditorNovember 15, 2023
Cargill+Cafe+inside+Woolsey+Hall.+Cargill+Cafe+is+temporarily+closed+due+to+technical+difficulties.
Jacinda Hall
Cargill Cafe inside Woolsey Hall. Cargill Cafe is temporarily closed due to technical difficulties.

Cargill Café inside the Barton School of Business, Woolsey Hall, is temporarily closed due to technical difficulties. 

“Dine On Campus,” the app used for restaurants on campus, listed Cargill Cafe as closed until 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. 

According to Jamie Kraisinger, senior director of operations for WSU Dining Services, Cargill Café is waiting for a new register to be installed.

“We’re listing (the reopening date) as Dec. 1 just to be safe,” Kraisinger said. “But we’re hoping it’s definitely sooner.”

Jacinda Hall is the podcast editor for The Sunflower. Hall is a junior majoring in communications with an emphasis in journalism and minoring in English and literature. Her favorite quote is by Kurt Cobain: “I’d rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I am not.”

