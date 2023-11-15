Two killed, one injured in Wednesday car crash

Two Wichita women, including a Wichita State student, were killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning after their vehicle slid into a pole near Pawnee and Woodlawn. The driver, 20-year-old Ahmad Juma, was taken to the hospital in serious condition but was released Wednesday afternoon.

Juma, a WSU student, was driving on the 6200 block of East Pawnee with 19-year-old WSU student Carol Chakra and 19-year-old Lian Awadi around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The trio was driving alongside another vehicle of friends.

While traveling westbound on Pawnee, Juma’s Lexus went off the road and struck a utility pole before rolling multiple times. Juma, Chakra and Awadi were thrown from the vehicle. The second vehicle was not involved in the crash.

Chakra was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. Awadi and Juma were transported to a nearby hospital, where Awadi was later pronounced dead. Following treatment, Juma was released from the hospital the same day.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said it did “not appear alcohol was a factor in the crash at this time.” While the incident is still under investigation, lieutenant Nathan Gibbs said in a press release that “speed is a likely factor.”

“Whenever a student dies, it’s heartbreaking for our Shocker community, especially for those who were close to the student,” Lainie Mazzullo Hart, WSU director of communication, said. “Any classmates or friends needing support are encouraged to reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services at wichita.edu/caps or the CARE Team at wichita.edu/care.”

Westbound Pawnee was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene, but it has since been reopened.

Officers are currently seeking additional information about the crash. Those with information are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office patrol division at 316-660-3760.