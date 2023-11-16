Four players commit to Wichita State softball

Four high school athletes signed letters of intent to play softball for Wichita State on national signing day last week.

Kristi Bredbenner, head coach of softball, signed Catelyn Beckerley, a utility player from Cedar Park, Texas; Brookelyn Livanec, an outfielder from Baytown, Texas; Morgan Lloyd, a first base/outfield player from Houston, Texas; and Ava Sliger, a first base/pitcher from Tupelo, Oklahoma. The Shockers will see these players join the team next fall.

Beckerley has a first and second team all-conference selection to her credit as well as two academic all-conference honors. She hit for a .405 batting average and .538 slugging percentage last year for Leander High School.

Livanec is also a two-time academic all-district selection. She won the 2021 Texas 5A state championship with Barbers Hill High School and was named to the all-district team last year.

Lloyd set the Crosby High School record for doubles in a season with 18 as a junior. The speedy player has earned two all-district selections and is another high achiever off the field, with three more academic all-district selections.

Sliger was a standout pitcher at Tupelo High School. She threw six no-hitters, set a new school record for total strikeouts with 934 and led the team to their first state championship in school history. She was named to the all-state team and the South Central all-star team last season.

While these players will not join the team until the 2024-2025 season, this year’s Wichita State softball campaign begins on Feb. 14.