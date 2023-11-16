Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Women’s basketball drops road clash against Belmont

Jacob Unruh, ReporterNovember 16, 2023
The+Wichita+State+womens+basketball+team+huddles+together+before+the+start+of+their+Wednesday+night+match+against+Missouri+Southern+State+University+on+Nov.+1.
Kristy Mace
The Wichita State women’s basketball team huddles together before the start of their Wednesday night match against Missouri Southern State University on Nov. 1.

Wichita State women’s basketball was outclassed against the Belmont Bruins on the road on Wednesday night, 75-67.

The Shockers, now 1-2 on the season, fell behind 16-9 midway through the first quarter and never recovered. The team cut the Belmont lead to 3 points with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter, but an 11-6 Bruins run to close out the game snuffed out any hope of a Wichita State comeback.

Sophomore forward Daniela Abies led the Shockers in rebounds with a career-high of eight, but as a team, Wichita State was out-rebounded, 42-31.

Wichita State won the turnover battle 21-14 but shot poorly from the field, with a 40.3% field goal percentage as a team. Belmont, meanwhile, dominated from inside in the first half, scoring 24 of their 41 points from the paint while shooting 51.7% from the field.

The backcourt combo of senior guards Tre’Zure Jobe and DJ McCarty led Wichita State in scoring, with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Abies, who came off the bench late in the first quarter, chipped in with 11 points on an efficient 80% from the field.

Freshman guard Salese Blow received her first start in the game but struggled from beyond the arc, shooting only 1-6 from the 3-point line. Senior guard Aniya Bell also struggled from deep, shooting 7 of her 8 shots in the game from the 3-point line and making only 2.

Wichita State shot only 8 free throws compared to Belmont’s 24. Junior forward Ornella Niankan led the Shockers with 5 fouls in 20 minutes on the court.

Next up, Wichita State returns to Charles Koch Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, for a game against Omaha.
