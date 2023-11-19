Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

‘Long overdue’: Student Government Association supports gender-neutral restrooms on each floor of new buildings

Courtney Brown, Investigative News EditorNovember 19, 2023
Student+Body+Vice+President+Sophie+Martins+presents+the+gender+neutral+restroom+resolution+to+Student+Government+Association+senators+during+the+Nov.+15+session.+The+resolution+was+put+to+a+vote+and+approved+with+31+votes+in+affirmation%2C+one+vote+in+negation+and+one+abstention.
Allison Campbell
Student Body Vice President Sophie Martins presents the gender neutral restroom resolution to Student Government Association senators during the Nov. 15 session. The resolution was put to a vote and approved with 31 votes in affirmation, one vote in negation and one abstention.

The Student Government Association (SGA) passed a resolution encouraging Wichita State to ensure at least one gender-neutral restroom on all floors of each new building on the main campus.

 Student Body Vice President Sophie Martins, who primarily sponsored the resolution, said this practice would start with the Shocker Success Center, based on the floor plans she has seen of the building. The Shocker Success Center will open in summer of 2024.

According to Martins, the Diversity, Education and Inclusion committee unanimously passed the resolution. Martins first read the resolution at the Nov. 1 Student Senate meeting.  

Adriana Owens, chairperson of the accessibility subcommittee, spoke in affirmation of the resolution, calling it “long overdue.”

 “(Passing this resolution) is a way for us not only to show support for our communities, but also a safe space for the people,” Owens said. “It’s only a small step in the process to be able to do this.”

The passage of SGA’s resolution follows Senate Bill 180, which took effect on July 1. The Kansas legislation bars transgender and intersex people from using restrooms, locker rooms and other areas that align with their gender identity.

This resolution will encourage Wichita State to provide programs educating about gender diversity and the importance of gender-neutral restrooms, mark all gender-neutral bathrooms with signage, and maintain updating WSU’s interactive map of the bathrooms.

The resolution passed with 31 in affirmation, one in negation and one abstention.

Newly recognized student organizations

Several student organizations were approved to become recognized student organizations. These included Students for Justice in Palestine, Pakistani Student Association, Sri Lankan Culture Association, Water Environment Federation, Women in Cybersecurity and Shelf Care Book Club.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Courtney Brown, Investigative News Editor
Courtney Brown is the investigative news editor for The Sunflower. Brown previously worked as a reporter and assistant news editor.
Allison Campbell, News Editor
Allison Campbell is the news editor for The Sunflower. A South African native, Campbell is a junior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2023 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *