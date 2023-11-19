This week’s news in brief — Nov. 19

Students and faculty need to complete required training

The deadline for Title IX and Civil Rights training is Wednesday, March 6. If you have yet to complete the training, a banner will show up on your myWSU profile.

The training lasts about 40-60 minutes to complete. For more information, students and faculty can contact the Office of Civil Rights, Title IX & ADA Compliance at [email protected].

Faculty and Staff can RSVP for commencement

Winter commencement for the fall semester is Sunday, Dec. 17. The deadline for staff and faculty to RSVP is Thursday, Nov. 30. To RSVP click here.

WSU track and field having a sweatshirt fundraiser

From now until Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Wichita State track and field and cross country teams are hosting a sweatshirt fundraiser. There are two styles to choose from and they are estimated to be ready for shipping around December 14. To order a sweatshirt from the teams, click here.

Madrigal Dinner tickets

“A Madrigal Feast” will be hosted by the WSU Madrigal Singers on Friday, Dec. 8. The show is a holiday-themed dinner theater and musical production.

The menu for the night consists of charcuterie, salads and an entree with sides with a chocolate croissant bread pudding for dessert. There will also be a cash bar throughout the event. The cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., and the dinner will start at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Salvation Army Angel Tree comes to WSU

The Shocker Store is hosting the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Those interested will be able to select an angel online, buy a gift from the suggested gift list and bring it to the RSC or Braeburn Square Shocker Store.

Gifts must be received until Tuesday, Dec. 5. People interested in providing a gift for a child or adult can create an account here.

The Metroplex Holiday Gift Market is looking for vendors

A Holiday Gift Market is being hosted by the Kansas Small Business Development Center at WSU (KSBDC) on Wednesday, Dec. 13. KSBDC is looking for local small businesses to participate in the event. Those interested in joining can register here.