Freshman Salese Blow helps lead women’s basketball to victory against Omaha

When Salese Blow was playing basketball growing up, she would become frantic over mistakes. Now, she’s a freshman who capitalizes on a calm and collected demeanor to take her and Wichita State to victory. She did just this on Monday, scoring 19 points, helping Wichita State secure a win over Omaha, 92-86.

“I knew that if I got frantic or chaotic that it was only going to hurt me,” Blow said. “I just had to learn to calm myself down … but now I’m in college and being in a game like that, mistakes are gonna happen … so I just knew that I was trying to win the game and get locked in.”

Terry Nooner, head coach of women’s basketball, said Blow has been having great practices. Nooner said Blow had been playing as point instead of her typical position as guard during the last week, calling it “strange.”

“We felt like we could get (Blow) to get downhill and get to the basket and create no foul trouble,” Nooner said. “I think that was really big for us, and if we got somebody that has a hot hand, we try to make sure we milk it.”

After a neck-and-neck first half, Wichita State came back stronger to take the lead during the second. The Shockers tied the game three times and took the lead in the third quarter before a 5-0 run from Omaha sealed the third quarter with a six-point lead.

Wichita State shot a 65% field goal percentage in the second half, recording its best field goal percentage of the season.

“It was a big-time team effort,” Nooner said.

Nooner said the team showed a lot of grit in the second half and more specifically, in the fourth quarter.

“Especially in the fourth quarter dealing with some tough fouls and foul trouble throughout the game, but it’s always good even when you feel like you don’t play your best basketball that you can pull out a win,” Nooner said.

Sophomore Daniela Abies shot 18 points and had eight rebounds during the game. She managed to get five personal fouls

“I feel like the team helped me because I was in my head, so sometimes it’s kind of hard to just receive everything, but I feel like they were helping me,” Abies said.

Nooner said Abies did a well in the first half because she helped set the tone in scoring on the inside and getting rebounds.

Abies scored 10 of her points in the first half, and senior DJ McCarty scored all of her 9 points in the first half of the game.

Up next, Wichita State women’s basketball will take a trip to play two games at the Daytona Beach Classic. The team is set to face off against Akron on Friday, Nov. 24 and Dayton on Saturday, Nov. 25. Tip-off for both games is scheduled at 10 a.m.