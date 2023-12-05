Sideline spotlight: Kylie Marneris remains supportive, optimistic despite no playing time

(Courtesy of Wichita State Athletics)

Although redshirt junior Kylie Marneris has been confined to the sidelines during gameplay this year, she’s always the first one on the court following a Wichita State volleyball win.

Marneris, a libero, was redshirted after her first two years of WSU volleyball, but her determination and love for her teammates and the sport keep her rooting on the sidelines every chance she gets.

“It’s really not about the playing time,” Marneris said. “It’s more about the experience and finding joy within all those other amazing aspects.”

Head coach Chris Lamb said when he’s recruiting for the team he looks for players who love volleyball and their teammates. He must have extra players for each position and those secondary players, like Marneris, have to understand that coming in.

“Kylie did everything she was supposed to do for us, and I hope she feels good at the same time,” Lamb said.

Marneris has also suffered multiple physical setbacks while at WSU, primarily back injuries.

“I’ve struggled with my body a lot when it comes to injury, and just kind of working back from that, I think, has taken a toll, but honestly, mentally, I just tried to stay in it,” Marneris said.

This led Marneris to make a difficult decision for her volleyball career.

“I’ve decided that this is going to be my last season,” Marneris said. “​​That was a very hard decision to make knowing that I still have eligibility, but I kind of had to make that decision based off of my body.”

Despite giving up her eligibility, Marneris may have the opportunity to take her major to the next level as a WSU strength and conditioning intern, and she has every intention of taking it.

“It’s definitely in the books to potentially stay here if there’s an opportunity,” Marneris said. “I’m excited to move forward in my field and learn more and do something that I’m passionate about and get my Master’s while doing it.”