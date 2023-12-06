OPINION: Is Lily Wu what Wichita really needs?

With the recent mayoral election on Nov. 7, Wichita voters were faced with a difficult choice between incumbent mayor Brandon Whipple and challenger Lily Wu. Despite having little to no political experience prior to launching her campaign, Wu succeeded in the election with 58% of the votes, over 36,300 votes in her favor.

Wu was a reporter and news anchor for two Wichita-area television stations for 12 years and also served as a board member for three Wichita-area nonprofit organizations, according to Ballotpedia.

Whipple has spent the last 10 years in elected office. Prior to his election as mayor in 2019, Whipple served for District 96 in the Kansas House of Representatives for seven years and has also taught at Wichita State University. He relocated to Wichita from New Hampshire in 2003, in a year-long education-service mission with AmeriCorps. With that program, he worked with at-risk youth at Wichita South High School and decided to call Wichita home.

Wu approached the election from a businesswoman’s perspective. She consistently ran her campaign focusing on ideas that would benefit the economy and those who currently earn livable wages, instead of looking at the city’s needs as a whole or even considering the 15.2% of Wichita citizens who are currently living below the poverty line.

Being considerate of the challenges and division of citizens in all income brackets is necessary to be a successful city official, especially in a city with 2.6% more citizens living under the poverty line than the 13.4% average for Sedgwick County.

Wu said real estate development is necessary for growth and that real estate will bring affordable housing, retail, restaurants, hotels and other amenities that help increase our quality of life. However, in the last four months that I’ve been living in Wichita as a college student, those “amenities” she mentioned never came to mind when contemplating Wichita’s immediate needs.

Whipple, on the other hand, focused on improving the public safety in Wichita, a crucial point for the well-being of the city in my eyes.

Before moving to Wichita this year, I had never anticipated such a high poverty rate, this was something I didn’t experience in Johnson County, Kansas, the wealthiest county in the state.

“As Mayor, we must continue to build a safer city,” Whipple said. “This includes rebuilding trust, investing in programs that address youth violence, domestic violence, human trafficking, and embracing best practices for addressing mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness.”

Homelessness is an issue gaining more attention as the city’s homeless population has grown to its highest point in the last 12 years. In addition, people of color face disproportionate rates of poverty in Sedgwick County, with 22.5% Hispanic and 31.1% Black residents living in poverty.

In 2022, under Whipple’s leadership, Wichita moved to invest nearly $8 million from American Rescue Plan funds in order to arrange and operate a housing facility to accommodate individuals struggling with addiction or seeking shelter. On Nov. 2, 2023, Whipple announced the facility’s location and specific details about how the shelter will serve its intended purpose.

Whipple knows the importance of acknowledging and acting on Wichita’s citizens’ feedback — doing so and saying so are two different things, but Whipple has done both. This is reassuring to me as a citizen in a rather large city. The 2022 budget was transformed from important resources back into important services based on feedback from Wichitans.

Whipple also invested $31 million into paving dirt roads around neighborhoods and schools to create a safer route for children who walk to school. In 2023, Whipple incorporated five in-person town halls to provide a structured opportunity for citizens to share their thoughts and values on Wichita.

Overall, Whipple carried out multiple promises he made prior to winning his election in 2019 against incumbent mayor Jeff Longwell. He made significant efforts toward eliminating homelessness in the city and providing resources for all citizens in need. With Wu’s focus being aimed primarily toward improving the economy, she is unlikely to make as many substantial improvements where they’re most needed in the city, which are citizens’ public health and safety.