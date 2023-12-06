Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State men’s basketball held off by Mizzou in regional rivalry game

Trinity Ramm, Managing EditorDecember 6, 2023
Redshirt+junior+Harlond+Beverly+drives+down+the+court%2C+looking+for+a+teammate+to+pass+to+during+the+game+against+Richmond+on+Nov.+29.
Kristy Mace
Redshirt junior Harlond Beverly drives down the court, looking for a teammate to pass to during the game against Richmond on Nov. 29.

The Missouri Tigers handed Wichita State basketball its second loss of the season, 82-72, at Mizzou Arena on Dec. 3. 

Missouri led Wichita State from buzzer to buzzer, with the Shockers coming as close as two points on multiple occasions. 

The Shockers were plagued by shooting woes and turnovers at the hands of Mizzou’s defense, shooting 27% from the 3-point line and committing 18 turnovers. 

The Tigers were able to convert those turnovers into 20 points, with Noah Carter and Sean East II leading Missouri with three steals apiece.

Redshirt junior guard Harlond Beverly led Wichita State in turnovers with seven on the night, which accompanied 12 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Junior Colby Rogers led the Shockers’ offense with 17 points and four rebounds, matching his total from Wichita State’s last outing against Richmond.

Four Shockers scored double figures: Beverly, Rogers, junior Xavier Bell and redshirt sophomore Isaac Abidde, who came off the bench.

Men’s basketball will face off against South Dakota State in their annual game at Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9. The Jackrabbits look to improve above .500 as the Shockers aim to keep a perfect record within Wichita city limits. The two teams will tip off at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Trinity Ramm, Managing Editor
Trinity Ramm is the managing editor and former sports editor for The Sunflower. This is her second year on staff. Ramm is a senior English Lit major and a sociology minor with a certificate in film studies. In her limited spare time, she can be found at the movie theater, browsing some obscure film database or crocheting. Ramm uses she/her pronouns.
Kristy Mace, Photo Editor
Kristy Mace is the photo editor for The Sunflower. She's majoring in psychology. Currently a junior, Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She also plays for Wichita State's bowling team and does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2023 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *