Student Senate evacuated mid-meeting due to gas leak

Allison Campbell The Wichita Fire Department responds to a potential gas leak from the RSC. The call to the department was placed around 10:45 p.m. after Chartwells employees reported a gas smell.

Senators were alerted mid-session of a potential gas leak in the Rhatigan Student Center during the Student Government Association (SGA) meeting on Wednesday evening.

Senators, as well as all RSC and Chartwells staff, were forced to evacuate the building and suspend their ongoing meeting.

Senators were deliberating over the details of the Senate Seat Reapportionment Act when Gabriel Fonseca, who helps advise SGA, told the body they needed to leave immediately.

“We need to recess. We need to evacuate the building due to a gas leak,” Fonseca said as senators left the Sante Fe room.

According to first responders, Chartwells employees noticed the smell of gas around 10:45 p.m. Firefighters were seen investigating the kitchens of Chick-fil-A and Panda Express in the RSC.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m., RSC cleaning staff and the SGA video and audio team could be seen re-entering the Santa Fe Room before ending the on-going SGA session livestream. The livestream can be viewed on the SGA YouTube.