Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Student Senate evacuated mid-meeting due to gas leak

Allison Campbell, News EditorDecember 7, 2023
The+Wichita+Fire+Department+responds+to+a+potential+gas+leak+from+the+RSC.+The+call+to+the+department+was+placed+around+10%3A45+p.m.+after+Chartwells+employees+reported+a+gas+smell.
Allison Campbell
The Wichita Fire Department responds to a potential gas leak from the RSC. The call to the department was placed around 10:45 p.m. after Chartwells employees reported a gas smell.

Senators were alerted mid-session of a potential gas leak in the Rhatigan Student Center during the Student Government Association (SGA) meeting on Wednesday evening. 

Senators, as well as all RSC and Chartwells staff, were forced to evacuate the building and suspend their ongoing meeting.

Senators were deliberating over the details of the Senate Seat Reapportionment Act when Gabriel Fonseca, who helps advise SGA, told the body they needed to leave immediately.

“We need to recess. We need to evacuate the building due to a gas leak,” Fonseca said as senators left the Sante Fe room.

According to first responders, Chartwells employees noticed the smell of gas around 10:45 p.m. Firefighters were seen investigating the kitchens of Chick-fil-A and Panda Express in the RSC.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m., RSC cleaning staff and the SGA video and audio team could be seen re-entering the Santa Fe Room before ending the on-going SGA session livestream. The livestream can be viewed on the SGA YouTube.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Allison Campbell, News Editor
Allison Campbell is the news editor for The Sunflower. A South African native, Campbell is a junior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2023 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *