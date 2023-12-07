This week’s news in brief — Dec. 7

Wichita State will be the location of the first Internet Exchange Point in Kansas

Internet Exchange Points (IXP) are internet hubs where networks exchange data traffic. IXP is expected to improve internet performance, affordability and reliability for the Wichita State Campus.

Last week Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration awarded a $5 million grant for the IXP facility that will be located on the corner of 21st and Fountain Avenue. The facility still needs to be approved by the Kansas Board of Regents before construction can begin.

Jabara Hall will not have water this Friday

On Friday, Jabara Hall is expected to not have running water due to repairs and maintenance. Water will be restored after winter shut down.

WSU to award associate degrees to eligible students

Undergraduate students who meet the credit requirements for an associate degree will now be awarded the degree automatically every semester. The Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences is responsible for the existence of this degree.

For Students to be eligible to receive an Associate of Arts they must have completed a minimum of 60 credit hours with 15 of those being at WSU and 48 of those being completed in the liberal arts and sciences department. Students overall gradpoint average must also be a 2.00 or above. For more information on the degree click here.

John See Innovation award application open now

From now until Friday, Jan. 12, applications for the 2024 John A. See Innovation Award are being accepted. The award offers up to $20,000 in funding and is open to both students and faculty. This award was created by See in support of prototype development. To access the online application click here.

Fall Engineering holds open house

The 2023 Engineering Open House is Friday from 9:30 a.m to 2 p.m. in the John Bardo Center. The first floor of the building will feature projects from freshmen. The second and third floors will have senior projects along with other students’ projects. The event offers students the chance to practice presentation skills and showcase their work.

Annual Winter Welcome to be held at the President’s Residence

The annual Winter Welcome is set for Friday, Jan, 19 from 5-8 p.m. Ice skating, drinks and snacks will be available at the WSU President’s Residence. For more information contact Student Success at [email protected]

Graduation celebration to be held for fall 2023 graduates

On Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 fall graduates are invited to celebrate their accomplishments at The Toast event. There will be refreshments, door prizes and a toast in their honor. Graduates in attendance will also receive a WSU Challenge Coin.

Attendees are invited to bring guests and are asked to RSVP. The Toast will take place at 5 p.m. in the Rhatigan Student Center Beggs Ballroom. To RSVP click here.

Letters from Santa can be delivered from WSU Post Office

Visit the WSU Campus Post Office to pay to have a letter from Santa Claus delivered to someone. The last day to order a letter from Santa is Friday, Dec. 15. Each letter has a fee of $1.75 by cash or check. For more information visit the post office in Morrison Hall.

Winter Drag Show to be held

Spectrum: LGBTQ & Allies will be hosting a Winter Drag Show this Saturday from 7-9 p.m. in the Rhatigan Student Center Beggs Ballroom. Admission for the event is $3 and the theme is winter holiday extravaganza. There will be music, drag performances and a chance for students to get on stage and showcase their talents. For more information on the event click here.

December Pizza of the Month is out

Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes has come out with their December Pizza of the Month, the Artisan Flatbread. This pizza contains grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, a five cheese blend and is topped with a garlic parmesan alfredo sauce. The pizza is priced at $13.99 each. Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes can be found in the lower level of the Rhatigan Student Center.

Shocker Store offers additional 10% off

From now until Saturday, Dec. 16 the Shocker Store in the Rhatigan Student Center is having an extra 10% off clearance items. For this sale, redline items are also included.

The Shocker Store is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Research study looking for participants who use hearing aids

A study is being conducted to assess the benefits hearing aid users have with their devices. Those willing to participate will take a hearing test, questionnaire, a cognitive screener and a test of hearing aid function. Participants must be 18 years of age or older, have hearing loss and must be a current hearing aid user. Those interested can contact Benjamin Kirby at [email protected]