DREAM hosts ornament decorating event, raises awareness of organization

Gallery • 4 Photos Avery Gathright Margaret Carr shakes the ornament she created at the Destress Snowglobes event. The event was hosted by Disability Rights, Education, Activism and Mentorship (DREAM)on Dec. 6 in an effort to raise awareness about the organization.

Holiday music filled the air as students decorated ornaments in Rhatigan Student Center during the Destress Snowglobes event hosted by the Disability Rights, Education, Activism and Mentorship (DREAM) organization on Wednesday evening.

During the event, students decorated their ornaments with cotton stuffing, holiday-themed pins, glitter and more.

DREAM Vice President Nyai Jackson found that the event exceeded her expectations.

“We’re small and tiny at the moment,” Jackson said. “We’re just waiting for more and you can’t give up. So my surprise when people started coming in – oh my gosh. The atmosphere is great. Everyone is chill. It’s very happy and very destressed.”

Junior Margaret Carr said she enjoyed taking a break from her homework to decorate ornaments.

“I was downstairs in the RSC, and (Jackson) came over and said hi to me and asked if I wanted to come upstairs for the event,” Carr said. “I’m glad I came. I needed a break from schoolwork. But I’m also glad that it’s not a big setting, and I don’t feel overwhelmed to be here.”

Jackson explained why having a destressing event during finals week was important.

“I know people are struggling right now,” Jackson said. “Everyone is here on different schedules, different terms. People got classes and people got jobs, kids, no kids, mental (health), everything. I feel like the people who needed it came, it’s as simple as that.”

According to DREAM President Zaylee Bell, this is the organization’s first semester, and hosting the event was a good way not only to help students de-stress, but also share about the organization.

Bell explained that the DREAM’s typical meetings will also be relaxed while educating on disabilities and inclusion.

“(Meetings are) more like this where it’s kind of chill, but we also mix in aspects of educating the public on disabilities and how to be more inclusive,” Bell said. “Stamping out ableism is one of our goals on campus… We want to organize events to combat ableism and maybe work with some other organizations.”

Students interested in learning more about DREAM can follow @wsu_dream on Instagram.