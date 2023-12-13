Wichita State men’s basketball lose energy against South Dakota State

Gallery • 6 Photos Kristy Mace Kenny Pohto looks around for a teammate to pass the ball to during the Dec. 10 game. Pohto scored nine points and 13 rebounds.

Wichita State men’s basketball traveled 5.5 miles for its annual game at Intrust Bank Arena, where the Shockers lost 79-69 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

“Tough one for us tonight,” head men’s basketball coach Paul Mills said. “I mean if you go 11-43 around the rim on two-point tries, you probably know it’s going to be a long night and unfortunately it was a long night for us.”

South Dakota started strong, making a series of 3-pointers to take an early lead, 14-11. Wichita State would create an 8-1 lead during a four-minute scoring drought from the Jackrabbits.

With eight minutes left in the first half, though, South Dakota State capitalized on a nearly five-minute scoring drought from Wichita State. South Dakota State would be able to capitalize with a 10-0 run before ending the first half 32-26.

Redshirt junior guard Harlond Beverly said the team lacked enough energy to mount an offensive attack.

“Energy was a little bit low … that can cause mental lapses,” Beverly said. “We knew what to do but, executing it, we didn’t do a good job.”

During the second half of the game, the Shockers missed its first three offensive attempts and created three turnovers, and the Jackrabbits would use this advantage to create an 8-0 run, 40-26.

Beverly would spark up some momentum for the Shockers, going on a personal 8-0 run, but the Jackrabbits would be able to put back-to-back triples to stop the attempt.

Wichita State would be able to cut the double-digit lead after Beverly made four straight free throws, but a pair of layups from South Dakota State would seal the game.

Redshirt junior guard Colby Rogers led the Shockers with 21 points, going five for eight from the 3-point line. He said that the team’s inability to make shots on the night proved to be costly.

“I think that kind of got to us a little bit; we missed a couple of easy ones,” Rogers said. “Worst thing you can do is take off the gas and let them discourage you.”

Beverly said that as leaders on the team, it is he and Rogers’ responsibility to be able to bring the energy.

“I just chalked it up as being human, everybody doesn’t have the most energetic days, but we got to do better as teammates,” Beverly said.

Mills said that, although he was disappointed from a loss, the team can use this opportunity to learn from their mistakes.

“It isn’t as if it’s debilitating or anything and you’ll learn from it and … we’ll grow,” Mills said.

Up next, Wichita State will face off against Southern Illinois at Charles Koch Arena on Dec. 16. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.