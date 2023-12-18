Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Fall 2023 Commencement

On Sunday, Dec. 17, Wichita State graduates gathered in Charles Koch Arena to complete a chapter of their educational journey at the university.
Mia Hennen, Nithin Reddy Nagapur, and Allison CampbellDecember 18, 2023
Nithin Reddy Nagapur
After walking the stage, a fall 2023 graduate holds up his diploma to family and friends in Charles Koch Arena on Dec. 17.
