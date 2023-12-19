Women’s basketball drops third straight at Missouri State

Shooting and turnover struggles in the second half doomed Wichita State in a loss on the road against Missouri State on Saturday, 72-65.

The loss is the third straight for a 4-7 Shockers team that has not won a game in a hostile road environment this season.

It was a tale of two halves for Wichita State. The Shockers carried a 39-33 lead into halftime, but a slow start in the third quarter allowed Missouri State to take control of the game with a 6-0 and a later 8-0 scoring run.

While Wichita State tied the game at 55 with a 7-0 charge to open the fourth period, Missouri State was able to pull away and establish an eight-point lead just four minutes later.

Wichita State shot 68% from the field and forced 15 turnovers in the first half but committed 13 turnovers of their own in the second while shooting 35%. Twenty-two of the Shockers’ 23 points off turnovers came in the first half.

Sophomore forward Daniela Abies and freshman guard Salese Blow led the Shockers with 18 points apiece. Abies’ 18 points tied her career high on an efficient day from the field. She shot 67% and also led the team in rebounds with six and four steals. Blow added four rebounds coming off the bench.

The Shockers lost the rebounding battle 32-21. The Bears dominated from inside with 13 offensive rebounds and 42 points in the paint.

Wichita State’s non-conference schedule concludes on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. in Charles Koch Arena against Oral Roberts.