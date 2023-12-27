Primary student government adviser leaves Wichita State

Allison Campbell Brandon McClain speaks in a Student Government Association meeting on December 6 (File photo).

After serving over a year and half at Wichita State, Brandon McClain is departing for a new position in his hometown.

“There’s never a good time to leave,” McClain, the assistant director of Student Engagement, Advocacy & Leadership, said. “It’s always a bittersweet moment.”

McClain, who also advises the Student Government Association at WSU, is moving back to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. There, McClain said he will continue to pursue his passions of community service and leadership development in the Office of Student Involvement at his alma mater, University of Louisiana.

“I knew it was a decision that I just couldn’t pass up,” McClain said. “Same as the reason I came to Wichita State in the first place: it was a good opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

In his new position, McClain will also advise a student government. Additionally, he said he plans to broaden the opportunities for students through creating more leadership programs as the assistant director of leadership development programs at University of Louisiana.

“I did some great things while I was at Wichita State, and I expect a lot of those things to continue while I’m gone, but I’m really excited for that next stage,” McClain said.