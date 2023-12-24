Men’s basketball falter against Kansas State University

Kristy Mace Xavier Bell yells to his teammates as he runs down the court.

In front of 18,660 fans at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Wichita State men’s basketball lost against Kansas State University, 69-60.

Both teams went back and forth early in the first half, with the Wildcats being able to make a 10-8 lead before the first media timeout. The Shockers would be able to create a 7-2 run to jump ahead, 15-2, but K-State responded with an 8-0 run, bringing it to 20-15.

The Wildcats would hang on to the lead for a while, yet the Shockers persisted, coming as close as just two before a K-State timeout, 29-27.

K-State freshman Macaleab Rich was able to give the Wildcats a boost with a pair of free throws.

The Wildcats led going into the half, 33-29, despite shooting 38% compared to the Shockers 41%.

Redshirt junior Colby Rogers, who made 12 points during the game, opened up the second half with a 3-pointer that would give the Shockers some hope.

Yet after a few minutes of that one-point margin, the Wildcats would go on a 7-0 run, 40-32.

The Shockers created another attempt to win the game, going on a 7-0 run to pull them back within four points, 51-47 with 10 minutes remaining.

Wichita State went more than four minutes without a field goal, giving the Wildcats a lead that the team could not overcome.

Junior Quincy Ballard led the Shockers with 13 points. Rogers and junior Xavier Bell tied with 12 points.

In its next game, Wichita State men’s basketball will return to the T-Mobile Center to face-off against instate rival, the University of Kansas, on Dec. 30. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.