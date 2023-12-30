Women’s basketball snaps four-game loosing streak in conference opener

Gallery • 6 Photos Mia Hennen After defeating Tulane University, senior guard Aniya Bell celebrates on the sidelines. The Shockers defeated the Green Wave by three points, 63-60.

The Wichita State women’s basketball team opened up their American Athletic Conference play with a win against Tulane University, 63-60, on Saturday afternoon, snapping the team’s four-game losing streak against the Green Wave.

Senior Tre’Zure Jobe showed up to the press conference in her queen of the court wheat crown, scepter and sash. While playing all 40 minutes, she scored 21 points and a career high of eight assists.

Jobe said this game was the first where she felt the team played a complete 40 minutes together.

The Shockers started strong but would end the first quarter down by three, 17-13. Wichita State worked together to win the next three quarters.

“We … lost the first quarter, but every other quarter, we won,” Jobe said. “I’m really proud of the girls for sticking it out and not getting enough and finishing up.”

Throughout the game, neither team would be able to create a significant lead against each other.

The game’s action came in the fourth quarter with the game’s last eight points from Jobe, who hit six free throws and brought the score to 61-60.

Jobe would force a turnover with 28 seconds left. The Green Wave’s Kyren Whittington fouled Jobe, giving the Shockers two opportunities at the free throw line.

“I kind of just had to make sure everyone settled and remained calm,” Jobe said. “Coach (is) looking at me, and I’m looking at him. I think we both make eye contact, and he’s like, you know, like ‘I got you.”

Jobe made one of the two with 24 seconds left on the clock, allowing Tulane’s offense to respond.

A bad pass from the Green Wave created a jump ball situation, where the possession arrow favored the Shockers and gave them an opportunity to close out the game.

Jobe would drive the offense and find herself back at the free throw line to make the shotthat sealed the win.

Jobe said the belief in herself and her teammates allowed them to put the ball in a good position, which in turn would help them win the game.

Head women’s basketball coach Terry Nooner said Jobe performed exactly how she was brought on to play.

“(Jobe) was huge,” Nooner said. “It’s just good for her to come back home and let the people see what she really is all about as a player.”

Nooner said he believes the win will be a big confidence booster for his team, especially going into conference play.

“We’ll keep taking it one game at a time — one team at a time and try not to get ahead of ourselves,” Nooner said.

Next up, Wichita State will travel to Texas to face off against Rice University on Jan. 3. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.