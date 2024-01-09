Slow start dooms women’s basketball against UTSA

It took more than six minutes for the Wichita State women’s basketball team to score their first points against UTSA on Saturday. The Shockers never recovered from their slow start, losing 74-60 on the road.

Wichita State missed their first 11 shots of the game, allowing UTSA to open the game with a 10-0 run. The Shockers showed some fight by cutting the deficit to one point on three separate occasions in the third quarter. However, they were never able to take the lead.

Aided by seven Wichita State turnovers in the fourth quarter, UTSA was able to balloon their lead in the final period.

UTSA junior forward Elyssa Coleman led the way for the victors with 32 points and 19 rebounds, both career-highs. 15 of her points came in the fourth quarter.

The Roadrunners nabbed 23 offensive rebounds and scored 24 second-chance points. While sophomore forward Daniela Abies led the Shockers with 12 total rebounds, as a team, they were only able to grab 9 offensive boards.

Abies scored 12 points in the game, however, it was senior guard Aniya Bell who came off the bench to lead Wichita State in scoring with a career-high 16 points.

Bell led a strong bench charge for the Shockers. Half of Wichita State’s points came from the second unit. Meanwhile, a few starters struggled to make shots.

Senior guard Tre’Zure Jobe, freshman guard Salese Blow and senior forward Sierra Morrow combined to shoot 4/21 from the field and 2/10 from three.

With the loss, Wichita State dropped to 1-2 in conference play and 5-10 overall. They return to Charles Koch Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 9 to take on Temple.