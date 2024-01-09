Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Lily Wu, incoming Wichita City Council members sworn into office

Jacob Unruh, ReporterJanuary 9, 2024
Lily+Wu+at+the+mayoral+forum+hosted+at+Wichita+State+on+Oct.+18+%28File+photo%29.
Lily Wu at the mayoral forum hosted at Wichita State on Oct. 18 (File photo).

Lily Wu is officially the mayor of Wichita.

Wu was sworn into her four-year term as the head of Wichita’s government, alongside city council members Becky Tuttle (District 2), Dalton Glasscock (District 4) and J.V. Johnston (District 5).

Wu began her speech during the ceremony by talking about her background as an immigrant from Guatemala, graduating from Wichita East High School and Wichita State University, and working for KWCH 12 Eyewitness News.

“My Wichita story was certainly not possible without hard work, perseverance and a desire to achieve earned success,” Wu said. “That’s the American dream, and right here in Wichita, Kansas, it’s possible.”

Wu claimed Wichita faces numerous challenges, including police officer vacancies, homelessness, brain drain, and a looming budget deficit. She said Wichita can solve these problems with the “power of we.”

“We will conduct business with integrity, humility, and respect,” Wu said. “We will get back to the basics by focusing on priorities and protecting taxpayer dollars. We will engage and energize our community by listening first to understand and communicate better.”

Wu said her goal is to “bring out the best in Wichita.”

“I’m not a politician, so some things may look a little bit different,” Wu said. “But I’ll promise you this: I will listen, I will learn, and I will work hard to be the best public servant for our community.”

Before Wu spoke, outgoing mayor Brandon Whipple and outgoing city council members Jeff Blubaugh (District 4) and Bryan Frye (District 5) were recognized and given keys to the city.

Whipple, who had served as mayor since 2020, said during his term, the city went through many crises and became stronger.

“It is with such pride that I stand here today knowing that we are in a better place economically, financially, and structurally than we were in the past,” Whipple said.

After a hard-fought election, Whipple gave a plea for unity, saying that all members of government are “on the same team.”

“To … those who support me and have supported me, please keep an open mind about our new mayor,” Whipple said. “Make sure that we are focusing on issues and not on people, that we’re focusing on progress and not on politics, and that we’re making sure we give our elected leaders the benefit of the doubt so that they have room to be successful.”

Tuttle was sworn in for her second term representing District 2. She called for new leaders to push forward bold ideas to solve Wichita’s problems.

“My goal over the next four years is to inspire Wichita to continue to be the leading city in our nation,” Tuttle said.

Glasscock, who served as a Sedgwick County Commissioner and on the Wichita Fourth District Advisory Board prior to being elected, said he is excited to be a representative of southwest Wichita.

“I commit to you that I’ll think strategically, ask the tough questions, work to practice grace and kindness, and always listen,” Glasscock said.

Johnston discussed his roots in Wichita and the need for hope as a community.

“Hopefully, we can build on the successes of the previous council and create a city where people proudly announce they are from the greatest city in America: Wichita,” Johnston said.

Wichita City Council meetings take place on the first, second and third Tuesdays of the month at 9 a.m. in City Hall.
