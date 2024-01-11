Comeback attempt falls short; men’s basketball loses at Temple

Kristy Mace Paul Mills looks at his notes as the Shockers suffer a significant point defecit agaisnt KU in the second half. The Shockers fell to 2nd ranked team KU in their last non-conference game on Dec. 30.

In an up and down game where the Wichita State men’s basketball team led by nine points and trailed by 17, the Shockers ultimately came up short, losing away to Temple University, 68-61 on Jan. 7.

Wichita State got out to a strong start in the game, leading 17-8 midway through the first half as Temple shot 4/19 from the field. However, six Shocker turnovers in the following 10 minutes allowed the Owls to take a 36-27 lead into the halftime break.

The Temple momentum continued into the second half, as their lead ballooned to 48-31 four minutes into the half. Consecutive jumpers from redshirt junior guard Colby Rogers turned things around for Wichita State, who went on a 28-11 run to tie the game at 59 with 3:13 left.

It was all Temple in the remaining three minutes. After two free throws from junior forward Kenny Pohto, the Shockers failed to score again. Wichita State turned the ball over in its last four possessions, as Temple hit its free throws to secure the game.

Pohto, coming off the bench for the first time this season, provided a spark for Wichita State. He led the team with 14 points and added six rebounds. Graduate student forward Dalen Ridgnal, who replaced Pohto in the starting lineup, set a new career-high with 16 rebounds.

Led by Ridgnal and redshirt junior guard Harlond Beverly, Wichita State out-rebounded Temple 46-40. The Shockers also registered 12 steals, a new season-high but turned the ball over 18 times themselves.

Temple torched Wichita State from the three-point line, knocking down 12 threes on 32% shooting. The Shockers, meanwhile, only hit four three-pointers on 15 attempts.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for Wichita State, who dropped to 0-2 in conference play and 8-7 on the season. On Sunday, Jan. 14, the Shockers will take on #13 Memphis in Charles Koch Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.