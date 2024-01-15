Wichita State will go remote first day of spring semester

Baswanth Naidu Snow covered the ground before the Rhatigan Student Center on Feb. 17, 2022. (File photo).

Returning to campus for the start of the spring semester will wait a little longer.

Wichita State University will operate remotely on Tuesday due to expected inclement weather conditions, according to a Strategic Communications message sent on Monday evening. Classes will also be delivered remotely.

Critical campus operations will remain open, including the following:

Student housing

Dining options

Campus police

Facility services

Student wellness

Research laboratories at faculty discretion

Operations designated by the president, athletic director or any vice president

Dining options and student wellness may reduce business hours as needed.

Employees who support critical campus operations are still expected to come to campus; Wichita State recommends other employees work remotely when possible.

As of now, classes and university operations are expected to resume on Wednesday.