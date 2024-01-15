Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State will go remote first day of spring semester

Courtney Brown, Investigative News EditorJanuary 15, 2024
Snow+covered+the+ground+before+the+Rhatigan+Student+Center+on+Feb.+17%2C+2022.+%28File+photo%29.
Baswanth Naidu
Snow covered the ground before the Rhatigan Student Center on Feb. 17, 2022. (File photo).

Returning to campus for the start of the spring semester will wait a little longer.

Wichita State University will operate remotely on Tuesday due to expected inclement weather conditions, according to a Strategic Communications message sent on Monday evening. Classes will also be delivered remotely. 

Critical campus operations will remain open, including the following:

  • Student housing
  • Dining options
  • Campus police
  • Facility services
  • Student wellness
  • Research laboratories at faculty discretion
  • Operations designated by the president, athletic director or any vice president

Dining options and student wellness may reduce business hours as needed.

Employees who support critical campus operations are still expected to come to campus; Wichita State recommends other employees work remotely when possible.

As of now, classes and university operations are expected to resume on Wednesday.
