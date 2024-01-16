Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Softball picked overall No. 1 in preseason coaches poll

Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports EditorJanuary 16, 2024
The+Wichita+State+softball+team+gathers+together+before+the+match+against+McLennan+Community+College+on+Sept.+16.
Bryan Chavez
The Wichita State softball team gathers together before the match against McLennan Community College on Sept. 16.

Wichita State softball was picked to repeat as American Athletic Conference champions in a coach’s preseason poll for its 2024 season and is set to repeat as conference champions.

Wichita State received eight first-place votes from coaches receiving 80 points. Coming in second was Charlotte with 70 points and North Texas with 66 points. 

The Shockers are set to return with six starters, including three-time First Team All-Conference selection senior Addison Barnard and sophomore Sami Hood, the AAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Wichita State is set to open up the season at the Bearkat Classic in Texas from Feb. 9-11. The Shockers are set to play against Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. 
