Telly McGaha announced as new Wichita State Foundation president, CEO

Telly McGaha (Courtesy of Strategic Communications)

Following the search for new leadership since July, Telly McGaha has been announced as the new president and CEO of the Wichita State University Foundation and Alumni Engagement.

McGaha’s most recent positions include serving as the interim president of the Georgia State University Foundation as well as the co-interim vice president for university advancement at Georgia State.

He has a bachelor’s in English from the University of Louisville and a master’s in public administration from Northern Kentucky University.

“As a first-generation college graduate myself, the university’s (WSU) commitment to accessible education and innovation stood out to me immediately,” McGaha said in an interview with WSU Strategic Communications.

According to WSU Strategic Communications, McGaha will join the foundation’s team on Feb. 12 and work alongside current president Elizabeth King to transition into the new role. King, who announced her retirement in May 2023 after over 30 years in the position, will complete her last day on March 1.