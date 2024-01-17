Students encouraged to enter drawing for illusionist performance

Mel Bright The Ulrich Museum of Art will welcome illusionist Scott Silven to celebrate 50 years. Tickets for the show, including a three course meal, are on sale for $175 dollars. 24 WSU students will be picked from a drawing for free entry.

Shortly after the spring semester starts, the Ulrich Museum celebrates 50 years by welcoming illusionist Scott Silven.

From Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, there will be nightly performances available to those who purchase a ticket.

Wichita State students are encouraged to enter a drawing for the chance to win a free experience. 24 students will randomly be selected to attend the event.

Each ticket is $175 normally and will include a pre-show cocktail reception, a three-course meal and a performance from the internationally acclaimed illusionist. Alcohol is available to those of legal drinking age to enjoy.

The event will be held at Public at the Brickyard. The reception will begin at 6 p.m., with the dinner and performance following at 7 p.m.

An additional option for a Premier Patron ticket helps fund 24 students to experience Silven’s performance.

Questions can be emailed to Ann Keefer, the membership and special events manager for Ulrich at [email protected]

Tickets can be purchased on the Ulrich’s website.