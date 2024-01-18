SGA+announces+special+election+for+senate+seat+modification

All degree-seeking students will have the opportunity from Jan. 22-24 to vote in a special Student Government Association (SGA) election that will determine the distribution of seats in the Student Senate.

The SGA Elections Commission addressed the Student Senate Wednesday evening regarding the upcoming election. If approved by the student body, at-large senator seats will be removed, while the number of group and college seats will increase.

According to Chief Elections Commissioner Gigi Guzman, the commission will open the voting ballot on Monday, Jan. 22 and will close on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. Students will receive an email directing them to ShockerSync, the association’s new election platform, at 8 a.m. on Monday, where they will answer a singular question on the ballot.

The uncertified results will be announced after the voting period has ended and will then be certified and approved by Student Body President Iris Okere, Speaker of the Senate Kylee Hower and SGA Adviser Gabriel Fonseca by Friday, Jan. 26.

Questions regarding the special election and the election process can be sent to [email protected].