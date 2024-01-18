Women’s basketball snaps losing streak against Memphis

Gallery • 8 Photos Kristy Mace Tre'Zure Jobe yells to her teammates the next play late in the Jan. 17 game.

A four-game losing streak for Wichita State women’s basketball ended after defeating Memphis, 71-66.

“It’s kind of a relief because we put in so much work and practice, and so it just paid off, it feels good,” redshirt sophomore Jayla Murray said.

The game started off the game shaky with the Shockers committing seven turnovers. The Tigers created a lead with three 3-point shots.

In the second quarter of the game, the Shockers came back strong, making a 20-4 run to take the lead.

Head women’s basketball coach Terry Nooner said he emphasized attacking and dominating the paint.

“I think that today they had the mindset that they wanted to get buckets in the paint … because of the way Memphis defense kind of works,” Nooner said.

Wichita State led going into the half, 41-33, and Memphis could not take the lead once during the third and fourth quarters.

Coming back from the break, the Shockers would create as much as a 13-point lead.

Sophomore Daniela Abies led the Shockers with a double-double, creating 18 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

“(Abies) is the best in the country in fronting the post and helping when people drive downhill,” Nooner said.

He said Abies is a good rebounder because she has great anticipation and does a good job at reading the basketball.

Abies said she was not expecting to get as many rebounds as she did but has been working on boxing out during practice.

The Shockers outrebounded Memphis, 47-35.

“I think that it gave us confidence, and we were able to get out and score in transition,” Nooner said.

Nooner said that the team has been trying to focus on getting better every day.

“I thought it was some of our best basketball three quarters, and we have been focused a lot on just making sure we get better every single day,” Nooner said.

Wichita State women’s basketball will travel to Oklahoma to face off against Tulsa on Jan. 20. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.