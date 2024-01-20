This week’s news in brief — Jan. 20

Esports team wins national championship

The Wichita State Esports team ended their season with a national championship win at the Eastern College Athletic Conference. Shockers competed in Valorant, a five-versus-five game where the attacking team tries to plant a bomb and blow up the defending team. The team already has an ECAC championship under their belt from 2022 for the same game. Team members are currently preparing to begin their new season with a National Association of Collegiate Esports conference in late January.

President’s Distinguished Service Award opens

The Wichita State community is invited to nominate faculty for the President’s Distinguished Service Award. The award recognizes staff who have demonstrated outstanding service in the university community. Nominees should fit the following:

Distinguished service to the university

Distinguished service to the profession and/or community

Notable outreach efforts and/or forging of connections between WSU and the community

Long-term commitment to WSU through extensive committee service

Nominations will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 26. Forms can be sent to [email protected].

Eighth annual strategic communications seminar to be held

The Strategic Communications marketing and communications seminar for faculty and staff will take place Thursday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees will be able to choose the subjects of their two breakout sessions. This seminar provides insight and tools to help improve marketing and communication efforts. For more information on the sessions provided and to RSVP, click here

Kansas Department of Health and Environment offers advice amidst cold weather

Following the suspension of in-person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to severe weather, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has published a list of tips for enduring the harsh winter weather.

Wear appropriate clothing Pay special attention to most affected body parts Know the signs of hypothermia and frostbite Monitor those at high risk

Parking Services offers parking garage add-on

A new parking garage add-on ePermit is now available for an additional $50. This will allow holders to park on floor two through the ramp to floor four throughout the spring semester.

Those interested can buy the add-on at the University Police Department located near Wilkins Stadium. Be advised that to be eligible for the add-on, there must be a parking ePermit on file already.

Shocker Support Locker opens for the spring semester

The Shocker Support Locker has reopened this week for faculty, staff and students. Its schedule for the spring semester is Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The support locker is still located in Grace Wilkie Hall on the first floor. Some of the items they offer are food, clothing, toiletries and baby products. For more information on the Shocker Support Locker, click here.

Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion is hosting its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The keynote speaker will be Kyle Ellison, the founding director of the Khan Lab School Wichita. The event will take place in the Rhatigan Student Center at 6 p.m. This will be the 16th year the commemoration takes place at Wichita State.