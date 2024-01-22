Winter Welcome encourages interactions among students through skating, s’mores

Gallery • 2 Photos Jennifer Anima Skaters hit the ice at the rink set up in the Heskett Center. Students, faculty and staff participated in Winter Welcome on Friday, Jan. 19.

Due to icy, cold conditions, the Winter Welcome was moved from the President’s Residence to Heskett Center. Students, staff and faculty gathered for various activities, including ice-skating, s’more assembling and photo areas to kick off the spring semester.

Winter Welcome was hosted by Wichita State’s First-Year Programs, which provides resources and hosts events for those new to campus. As one of the year’s first events, faculty and staff were invited to join in on the festivities on Jan. 19, and students arrived soon after.

This is the second year Winter Welcome has been held, and the fall equivalent is Clash of the Colleges, according to Kaelyn Hannah, program coordinator at First-Year Programs. At both events, President Richard Muma made an appearance to interact with students.

“Both events are geared just to welcome students back to the university and also give incoming students a taste of what Wichita State looks like outside of classes,” Hannah said.

Although First-Year focuses on those ne to campus, the department’s events and resources are for all Shockers — even seniors like Prisca Mbuyamba.

“I have never done this before, so I’m really glad that I was able to come here today,” Mbuyamba said.

Hannah said First-Year Programs is proud of the turnout at Winter Welcome this year and explained how important it is for students to get out and do something fun.

“The overall goal is to just get students out of their dorm rooms and to interact with our community,” Hannah said.

"The overall goal is to just get students out of their dorm rooms and to interact with our community," Hannah said.

First-Year's next event is the Syllabus Party, in collaboration with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The event invites students to bring their syllabus and get organized with the help of success coaches, peer coaches and transition mentors.

To stay updated on events and get tips, follow First-Year Programs on Instagram at @newshocks and on X (formerly Twitter) at @newSHOCKS.