Staff Senate President to depart from Wichita State

Courtney Brown, Investigative News EditorJanuary 23, 2024
Former Staff Senate President Denise Gimlin shakes incoming President Jason Bosch's hand at the meeting on June 20.
Nithin Reddy Nagapur
Former Staff Senate President Denise Gimlin shakes incoming President Jason Bosch’s hand at the meeting on June 20.

Staff Senate President Jason Bosch has announced an end to his 17 years in higher education. He plans to depart from Wichita State and join the Kansas Leadership Center on Feb. 9, according to his LinkedIn post.

Bosch is in his first term as Staff Senate president and serves as the assistant dean for Student Success in the College of Engineering. He founded and oversees the Spirit Strong First-Generation Scholarship Program, which provides mentorship and scholarship opportunities to first-generation engineering freshmen in financial need.

 His previous positions at Wichita State include interim assistant dean, director of student engagement and scholarships, and director of scholarships and outreach, all at the College of Engineering. Before coming to WSU, Bosch worked at Emporia State University.

Bosch will step into the role of leadership developer at the Kansas Leadership Center, and he wrote on LinkedIn that working in leadership training and development, one of his passions, is a “dream come true.”

“I am proud of all that I have accomplished during my time in higher education,” Bosch wrote. “And while part of me is sad to move on from this phase of my career, I am excited to positively impact lives and communities in new ways.”
