Wichita State reveals renderings for Biomedical Campus

A rendering of the Wichita Biomedical Campus. Courtesy of wichita.edu

Wichita State has revealed what the first phase of the Wichita Biomedical Campus will look like.

Shared on Friday, Jan. 19, the renderings reveal an eight-story building with a three-story pavilion, classrooms and labs, and offices, among other amenities.

Wichita State and WSU Tech will share the first four floors of the building, the fifth floor will be a shared floor with simulation facilities, and the University of Kansas will utilize the last three floors of the campus.

This marks the first phase of the collaboration with Wichita State and the University of Kansas. The Biomedical Campus will comprise the Wichita State College of Health Professions, WSU’s Speech-Language-Hearing clinic, and WSU Tech’s health care program. The KU School of Medicine and KU School of Pharmacy, both in Wichita, will also be a part of this collaboration.

The Wichita Biomedical Campus will be located in downtown Wichita. Construction for the school is planned to start in spring 2024 and is expected to finish by the end of 2026.

The renderings of the building can be found here.