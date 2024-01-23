Sunflower Spotlight: Graphic design student discusses work for local clinic

This week in the Elliott School Studio, we sat down with Wichita State graphic design student Shaybree Hanes. Hanes is a junior at Wichita State who designed a logo for the Mayflower Clinic. The Mayflower Clinic is a local non-profit in Wichita dedicated to raising health equity in the community. Below is the Q&A between The Sunflower and Hanes. This episode of our podcast can be listened to here.

Sunflower: Tell us a little bit about yourself and a little bit more about your major and what you do.

Hanes: My name is Shaybree. I’m from Elkhart, Kansas. It’s a pretty small town in Southwest Kansas. I am a junior at Wichita State. I spent my first two years at college at Cowley College in Arkansas City.

I just transferred here as a graphic design major. Right now, just kind of getting into it. I took a lot of graphic design classes at Cowley, but right now, kind of getting into it just with a bigger setting of the school; it’s a little different. Just kind of going down that avenue right now and trying to get as much experience and get my name out there as much as I can.

SF: Tell us a little bit more about the logo you designed for Mayflower Clinic. How did you come up with the idea?

H: I did a bunch of research. That’s how I think all graphic design projects start out. But I did a lot of research into kind of the clinic and then kind of just the goals that they were trying to achieve with a new identity and logo and everything.

Whenever I did some of the research, obviously, it was founded by immigrants in the hopes of making health care more affordable and attainable for everybody. So, I knew their current logo had an icon of a ship — the Mayflower ship, obviously. But, I knew we wanted to create some kind of, like, water element. And I kind of added that into it to kind of make the heart for a health care hospital. You know, that type of identity to go along with it. That was pretty much most of the thought process that went behind it.

SF: I love that idea so much. So what are some of the other projects you have done with your major?

H: During my time at Cowley, I was fortunate enough to have my logo selected for two of their — they have a fall festival that happens every year called, Arkalalah. I had my logo selected for Oktoberfest, and then, the next one was Aloha, Arkalalah.

And that was my next logo that was selected. So those are kind of two of my bigger freelance stuff that I’ve done so far. But yeah, I really enjoy it. It’s so fun to kind of dive into a project or a company or whatever they’re trying to achieve and just delve into that world completely for a couple of weeks and create something that they really feel like symbolizes them.

Hanes’ work can be found on Instagram at shaybreevisuals.