Women’s basketball washed away by Tulsa

Wichita State’s fate was quickly decided during the first possession of the road game against Tulsa University: while the Golden Hurricane missed a 3-pointer, the team got the offensive rebound and scored a layup on the putback.

From that point on, Tulsa led the entire way and ran away with the win, 93-70.

The women’s team couldn’t get their offense or defense going early, while Tulsa seemed to either make their shot on the first attempt or get an offensive rebound and get points on the second effort. Tulsa went up 19-7 in just the first six minutes of play.

The second quarter saw a three-minute dry spell where the Shockers couldn’t score any points, while Tulsa ballooned its lead to 27 points. The Golden Hurricane lead went back up to 27 points two other times in the second quarter, but that was as large as it would get for the remainder of the game.

Wichita State showed some fight in the third quarter, cutting Tulsa’s lead to 16 with 3:35 left with a layup in transition from senior forward Sierra Morrow; however, the next Golden Hurricane trip up the floor defined the story of the day for the Shockers.

A Morrow defensive foul put Tulsa at the free-throw line. The first shot was made, while the second resulted in an offensive rebound for Tulsa that was kicked out for a 3-pointer and another shooting foul. The five-point possession gave Tulsa momentum to expand its lead to 25 by the quarter’s end.

The Shockers were able to win the fourth quarter, 20-18, but it was not nearly enough to close the massive deficit.

Sophomore forward Daniela Abies tallied her fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Redshirt senior guard Tre’Zure Jobe also filled up the box score with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Freshman guard Salese Blow and senior guard Aniya Bell were the other primary scorers for Wichita State, with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Tulsa out-shot and out-muscled the Shockers. From the 3-point line, the Golden Hurricane hit 14 shots on nearly 50% shooting. Tulsa’s junior forward Temira Poindexter was the top scorer, with 31 points on 18 shots.

Tulsa also out-rebounded Wichita State, 46-31, and racked up 16 second-chance points.

Wichita State, now 6-13 on the season and 2-5 in conference, will attempt to bounce back in the friendly confines of Charles Koch Arena on Thursday, Jan. 25 against UAB. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.